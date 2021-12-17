Coronavirus If the demand for home tests continues to grow, they could become in short supply – retail chains promise price Alea if VAT is removed

The abolition of VAT on home tests has been proposed by Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (center).

Finland plans to significantly increase the use of coronavirus home tests, and many Finns have already done so.

There have been clearly more home tests purchased from grocery stores in recent weeks than before. This may have been reflected in empty shelves in stores, according to grocery chains.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (middle) has said it will promote the abolition of 24% VAT on domestic tests. The aim would be to give a presentation to Parliament at the beginning of next week.

S Group has already lowered the prices of its tests this week from around six euros to around five euros. The K-Group plans to do the same from Tuesday next week.

If 24% VAT were directly deducted from the price of a single test costing € 4.95 in a transaction, the new price would be € 3.99.

At Lidl, a pack of five tests costs € 24.90. Without VAT, the price would be around 20 euros.

The K-Group and the S-Group tell HS that they will reduce prices by the amount of VAT if the tax is abolished. According to Lidl, “the discount would go directly to the customer,” but the chain is not yet estimating the exact price for a pack of five.

Coronavirus Home tests have been sold at such a rapid pace in recent weeks that Christmas tests have been in a hurry to deliver to stores. At the K-Group, demand for home tests increased by 122 per cent from October to November.

“Currently, sales of tests are so strong that the products are sold in practice as the products arrive,” says the K-Group’s Vice President, Sales and Own Brands. Wind Created by email.

In individual stores, home test shelves may have been empty, according to all three chains.

“Demand has grown significantly over the past five weeks. There is talk of more than 260% growth over the previous five weeks. Throughout Korona, we have sold 350,000 tests, ”said the sales manager Juhani Haara From the S group to STT.

The branch tells HS by email that availability may become a challenge if demand continues to grow.

Corona tests came on sale at grocery stores in May. The discussion on home tests has been followed in both trade groups, and Minister of Finance Saarikko’s comments on the prices of the tests have also been noted.

Both large trade groups told STT that they would reduce the prices of corona tests at least by the amount of VAT if the tax is abolished.

“Saarikko’s proposal was welcome for us,” assured the S Group’s Director of Groceries Sampo Surface Saw on Thursday.

Social– and the Ministry of Health outlined last week that in the future, anyone with symptoms consistent with or suspected of having a coronavirus infection should have access to a coronary test.

The updated strategy guided the wider use of home tests in both workplaces and schools. The matter will be clarified in more detail by the working group, whose work is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

THL reminds on its website that the home test is not a substitute for the corona test in healthcare. Also, based on the results of the home test, no treatment decisions are made and you are not exempted from isolation or quarantine prescribed by a doctor.