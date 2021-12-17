The range of Range Rover Evoque, the compact luxury SUV of the British brand that can now include in its line-up two new options that add luxury and power to the choices intended for customers. This is the Bronze Collection and Range Rover Evoque P300 HST which are at the top of the range alongside the Autobiography version launched in 2020. The new Range Rover Evoque is already available for order, with prices starting from 41,155 euros.

The new Bronze Collection is based on the Range Rover Evoque in S trim levels, distinguishing itself for some refined details already on the outside of the passenger compartment, such as the contrasting Corinthian Bronze roof, Burnished Copper side air intakes and exclusive 20 ″ five-spoke Satin Dark Gray alloy wheels. The color palette includes Carpathian Gray, Santorini Black and Seoul Pearl Silver shades, all colors designed to give maximum prominence to the suspended roof. The passenger compartment is instead embellished with Natural Gray Ash wood upholstery and Bronze Collection floor mats with metal corners. The seats instead have Ebony embossed leather upholstery. The Bronze Collection Special Edition can be chosen with all Ingenium engines, both diesel and petrol. Next to luxury then the power, that of Range Rover Evoque P300 HST. The special edition will be available exclusively with the 300hp 2.0-liter Ingenium petrol engine. The inspiration for this special version comes from the stealth and performance look of the Range Rover Sport HST and is based on the Evoque R-Dynamic S. In this case there are several innovations, both outside and inside the passenger compartment, with performance that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.8 seconds. This 4 × 4 model, with its nine-speed automatic transmission and advanced Terrain Response 2, combines dynamic road handling with Range Rover’s all-terrain capabilities.

Evoque’s 2023 range now also makes it available for the Autobiography the plug-in hybrid version. Precisely on the PHEV variant, the SAVE mode of the PHEV has been updated which allows more effective charging while driving, when the battery charge is saved for a later part of the journey: at the constant speed of 112 km / h the battery can reach the 80% charge in just 90 minutes. The technological updates also include the new Rear Collision Monitor which controls the rear through a radar limiting the risks of impact and the optional 3D Surround Camera which monitors the area surrounding the vehicle up to a speed of 30.6 km / h to facilitate maneuvering and navigating on difficult terrain. The air filtration system has also been improved thanks to the “Purify” mode.