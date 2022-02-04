There are a total of 7,057, out of 43,692 swabs processed, the new coronavirus infections registered today, February 4, in Sicily, even if 240 are related to days prior to January 31 last. The current positives thus rise to 262,775. The data is contained in the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, from which it emerges that in a single day the healed were 2,654, while of the 44 deaths reported today (8,702 since the beginning of the pandemic emergency) nine were registered yesterday, while the others refer to previous days. Of the current positives, 1,425 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, while 133 patients are in intensive care. This is the breakdown of the new cases on a provincial basis: 1,382 in Palermo, 1,589 in Catania, 1,097 in Messina, 701 in Ragusa, 442 in Trapani, 946 in Syracuse, 490 in Caltanissetta, 450 in Agrigento and 200 in Enna.