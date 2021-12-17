Coronavirus, boom in intensive care admissions. The data that alarms

In Italy contagions from Coronavirus increasing every day, hospitals are once again under pressure, both in the ordinary wards and in intensive care. For half the country it will be a Christmas in yellow zone and soon it is expected, as in the rest of Europe, an acceleration also by the Omicron variant, considered even more contagious than the Delta. Already established – reads the Corriere della Sera – for South Tyrol, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Calabria, on Monday the yellow zone would expand to Liguria, Veneto, Trentino and Marche. But other regions are at the limit, Lombardy save by a hair. The decisions will come tomorrow. But the contagion curve has continued to rise unabated for two months. And yesterday the second of the three parameters that trigger the alarm was breached: with a leap of 47 new entries, now over 10% of beds in intensive care it is occupied by Covid patients.

A light – continues the Corriere – comes with regard to the treatments: the Ema authorizes “countries that deem it appropriate” to use the drug from Pfizer, the pill. Treatment is reserved for adults not receiving oxygen ventilation but at increased risk of progression to severe disease. From Ema green light also to increase the production capacity of vaccines, in three sites in France (Johnson), Spain (Moderna) and the USA (Pfizer). In an attempt to keep the variant away Omicron, still an unknown factor, the government has already ordered mandatory swabs for vaccinated people entering the country from abroad, with an order from the minister Roberto Speranza.

