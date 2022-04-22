Coronavirus Alexander Stubbilla Corona Infection – Criticizes Airline for Inadequate “General Hygiene”

Stubb believes he was infected with the coronavirus on his flight from Britain to Italy on Monday.

22.4. 17:38

Finland former prime minister Alexander Stubb reports that he has contracted a coronavirus infection.

Stubb writes about his infection on his Twitter account on Friday. He believes he was infected on a flight from Britain to Italy on Monday.

In English in its update, Stubb criticizes the British airline it uses for poor “general hygiene”. At the same time, he deplores the airline’s practice of no longer requiring a face mask from staff or passengers.

“The crew and most of the passengers without face masks on a full flight. One staff member kept one in his hand and served food. Basic hygiene, really. Here is the result, ”Stubb writes.