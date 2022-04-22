Saturday, April 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus Alexander Stubbilla Corona Infection – Criticizes Airline for Inadequate “General Hygiene”

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Stubb believes he was infected with the coronavirus on his flight from Britain to Italy on Monday.

22.4. 17:38

Finland former prime minister Alexander Stubb reports that he has contracted a coronavirus infection.

Stubb writes about his infection on his Twitter account on Friday. He believes he was infected on a flight from Britain to Italy on Monday.

In English in its update, Stubb criticizes the British airline it uses for poor “general hygiene”. At the same time, he deplores the airline’s practice of no longer requiring a face mask from staff or passengers.

“The crew and most of the passengers without face masks on a full flight. One staff member kept one in his hand and served food. Basic hygiene, really. Here is the result, ”Stubb writes.

#Coronavirus #Alexander #Stubbilla #Corona #Infection #Criticizes #Airline #Inadequate #General #Hygiene

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The sanction against Aldair Rodríguez for the injury suffered by Robert Rojas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.