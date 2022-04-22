The memory of River’s debut in the Copa Libertadores left a bitter taste. El Millonario defeated Alianza Lima 1-0 with a goal from Matías Suárez, but suffered a serious injury to Robert Rojas in the second half.
The Paraguayan suffered a fractured tibia and fibulahe will miss the rest of the semester (it even generated a greater concern for a complication in the operation) and Aldair Rodríguez was heavily criticized for his infraction.
The Peruvian had no intention of disputing the ball, it was in bad faith and now it has been confirmed that he will have a harsh punishment from Conmebol: in total they gave him five dates without being able to participate in the competition, so you will not be able to be part of the entire group stage.
Rojas has already been discharged and is in the process of recovery. On the other hand, the coronary spasm that he suffered would not prevent him from practicing professional soccer again, since the studies that were carried out were normal.
Now it will be time to be with his family and to face the road to return to the courts. All River and Marcelo Gallardo are waiting for him and want to count on him for the last stretch of the year.

