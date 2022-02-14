Coronary vaccines A new coronary vaccine will soon arrive in Finland – Does it increase the desire to vaccinate those who are skeptical about rna vaccines?

The Nuvaxovid vaccine, developed by the US pharmaceutical company Novavax, is a protein adjuvant vaccine made using a more traditional technique than rna vaccines.

To Finland a new Nuvaxovid coronary vaccine is coming during the first quarter, possibly as early as February. This is a corona vaccine from the US company Novavax, a so-called protein adjuvant vaccine made using a more traditional technique than rna vaccines.

The idea is that some people who suspect rna vaccines could qualify for a corona vaccine made with more traditional technology. The vaccine from Novavax may also be an option for those who have had a serious problem with rna vaccines, such as myocarditis or an allergic reaction.

He told me about it Patient’s medical journal.

“The vaccine contains the same spike protein that is encoded by the rna vaccines, but here the spike protein is ready-made and immediately starts producing antibodies, unlike the rna vaccines, where the mrna encodes the synthesis of the spike protein in human muscle cells,” says a chief physician at the Department of Health and Welfare. To Hanna Nohy In the patient’s medical journal.

European Nuvaxovid was approved by the Finnish Medicines Agency in December marketing authorization in Europe.

The double-dose vaccine can be given to people over 18 years of age. Based on the results of the study, Nuvaxovid provides approximately 90% protection against coronavirus disease. There is only limited information on how well it protects against self-transformation.

Nuvaxovid becomes the fifth vaccine against coronavirus in use in the EU. Correspondent vaccines from Pfizer and Biontech, Moderna, Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson have been used in the past.

In the first There are only 32,000 doses in the vaccine batch coming to Finland. If the negotiations proceed as desired, later hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine could come to Finland later.

The new vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperature. However, according to Nohynek, the logistical challenge is that the vaccine comes in ten-dose bottles that must be used during the same working day when opened.

Part people who have not wanted to take mrna vaccines are now ready to take the corona vaccine from Novavax. According to the news agency Reuters, such signs can be seen in Germany, for example.

Some German states have already received reservations for Nuvaxovid vaccinations.

For example, in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate in southwestern Germany, more than 14,000 people are already on the list of Nuvaxovid vaccines. About 3,000 people are currently waiting for this vaccine on the list of a private vaccination center in Berlin.

“The number is huge. We are amazed at how many people have signed up, ”says a doctor interviewed by Reuters Daniel Terman From the Historic Factory vaccination center in Berlin.

Although some of the unvaccinated would accept the vaccine from the drug company Novavax, there are still a number of anti-vaccine people who do not qualify for this coronary vaccine.

Reuters reports a recent survey by the University of Erfurt in Germany found that unvaccinated Germans did rely more on traditional vaccines than mrna vaccines. Still, their overall confidence in vaccines remained low. A thousand people responded to the survey.