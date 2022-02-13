Home page world

The Novavax vaccine has now been tested on adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17. © IMAGO / Martin Wagner

Novavax’s long-awaited protein-based corona vaccine was recently recommended by Stiko. Now the vaccine has also been tested on young people.

Giathersburg – After the European authorities approved the vaccine on December 20th and the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommended it for adults in early February, Novavax is now causing a stir with new results. According to the manufacturer, his vaccine against the corona virus * has been successfully tested in adolescents between 12 and 17 years. However, the effectiveness is somewhat behind the previously approved vaccines.

Corona vaccination: Novavax has now also been tested on young people – the effectiveness is surprising

It is a phase 3 study by the company itself, in which 2,247 young people between the ages of 12 and 17 in the USA took part, Novavax said in a Thursday afternoon (local time). press release. The two doses of vaccination were well tolerated. Overall, an effectiveness of 82 percent could be determined. Whether protection against a severe course or against the infection itself is meant is not explained in detail.

Nevertheless, the effectiveness of the new protein-based vaccine from Novavax* is somewhat below the results of the usual mRNA or vector vaccines. It should be noted, however, that the studies on both the Novavax agent and the other vaccines were conducted at a time when the delta and not the omicron variant was dominant.

Novavax vaccine: mild side effects and courses after corona infection

In the press release, Novavax also reports on rare side effects*. Usually it was pain at the injection site, fatigue or headache. The few confirmed corona cases in the group of vaccinated young people were also mild, the company explained.

“We are encouraged by the results in this adolescent population given the ongoing need for alternative vaccine options,” said the company’s chief medical officer, Filip Dubovsky. The Novavax vaccine would represent a different technology than the previously approved agents due to its protein basis, which has already proven itself in other vaccines.

Corona: Novavax vaccination not yet approved in the USA

Novavax said they would try to get approval for this age group in the coming weeks. The company also announces that it intends to start clinical trials in younger age groups in the second quarter of 2022.

The Novavax vaccine for adults has already been approved in Europe and is currently being reviewed in the United States. So far, only the Corona vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer has been approved for young people there. However, authorities and politicians around the world hope that the Novavax vaccine could be of interest to people who are skeptical about vaccinations with the other means that have already been approved.