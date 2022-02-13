During the match of day 5 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX between the Leon Emeralds and the UNAM Cougarsa great gesture of fair play was appreciated by Luis ‘Chapo’ Monteswhich prevented the expulsion of a rival.

After receiving a strong slap from Washington Corozo of the Pumas, Montes fell to the grass with clear signs of pain on his face, to which the referee indicated that Corozo earned the red card due to an elbow, and was expelled.

The play was a split ball between Montes and Corozo, in which the Ecuadorian, in a sudden movement of his arm, hit the face of the León midfielder.

Fair play

Montes, upon rejoining and realizing that his rival had received the red card, quickly spoke to the referee William Pachecocommenting that it had not been an elbow, but rather a slap, and Corozo did not deserve to be sent off.

Pacheco understood, and reversed his decision to throw the 23-year-old out of the game, and only admonished him with the yellow card.

The incident occurred in the 90th minute of the match, when Montes had only 3 minutes on the field, while Washington Corozo also came on as a substitute in the second half of the match, but at minute 62.

It was a very physical match, with a lot of contact, in which they were expelled Federico Martinez of the lion, and Alan Mozo of the Pumas, the first at minute 52 for a tackle on Flavio Álvarez quite hard, and the second at 82, for a sweep of Iván Rodríguez.