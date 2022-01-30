Home page politics

From: Astrid Theil, Andreas Schmid

So far, there has been no application from the Union for general vaccination. Now the health policy group spokesman is pushing ahead.

On Wednesday (January 26), the Bundestag debated the introduction of compulsory vaccination for the first time.

There are several proposals, which have now been expanded to include a proposal from the CDU (see first report from January 29, 10 a.m.).

If vaccination were to be introduced, this would have far-reaching consequences for the labor market and the unemployed (see update from January 30, 11:00 a.m.).

Update from January 30, 9:22 p.m.: According to his own statements, FDP leader Christian Lindner has not yet decided on an attitude in the debate about compulsory vaccination. “The Corona situation is dynamic. And I keep hearing new arguments from all factions,” he said mirror in an interview published on Sunday. The weighing up is difficult. “But we probably have to do more than leave it as it is now. There are gradations. For example, advisory duties or vaccination duties from the age of 50, because the risk is higher there,” explained Lindner – probably alluding to a vaccination draft by his party friend Andrew Ullmann.

In the interview, Linder also advocated loosening debates at the next Corona summit. Effective health protection is needed, says Lindner. “The contagious omicron variant poses a challenge. For us liberals, however, it is true that restrictions on freedom are only justifiable to the extent that the situation requires it.” CSU boss Markus Söder also called for easing in February* on Sunday.

Update from January 30, 5:40 p.m.: New impetus could come into the debate about general corona vaccination: CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt has now in an interview with the Munich Mercury* announced its own Union draft. The special feature: according to the ideas of the CDU and CSU, the obligation to vaccinate should only come into force under certain conditions.

Corona vaccination would have far-reaching consequences: “Employers can reject unvaccinated applicants”

Update from January 30, 11:00 a.m.: The introduction of a general corona vaccination obligation would also have far-reaching consequences for the labor market. “If there is a general obligation to vaccinate and violations also have legal consequences, employers can reject an applicant because he has not been vaccinated or recovered,” said Detlef Scheele, CEO of the Federal Employment Agency Funk media group. In the event of a corona vaccination obligation, the Federal Employment Agency would then also have to check whether a lack of vaccination would lead to a blocking period. A blocking period has the consequence that a job seeker does not receive unemployment benefits for a certain period of time.

Currently, the vaccination status of employees has no real impact on the labor market. According to Scheele, there is currently no legal basis for this. With the introduction of a general obligation to vaccinate, the situation looks different. “Just as the 3G status must currently be queried at the workplace, employers will then have the right to check the 2G status. This option does not currently exist.”

On Wednesday, the Bundestag discussed the introduction of general corona vaccination in Germany for the first time in an orientation debate. The federal government has agreed that the members of parliament should deliberate and vote in a free vote, i.e. without the usual group pressure. According to SPD planning, a decision should be made in March.

Plans for compulsory corona vaccination: Union is also working on a proposal

First report from January 29, 10 a.m.: Berlin – The Union has long held back in the debate about general vaccination requirements. Responsibility lies with the traffic light government, the leaders of the CDU and CSU recently emphasized. SPD, Greens and FDP would have to present a joint draft law, it said. Chancellor Olaf Scholz* in turn put the decision in the hands of the members of the Bundestag. Cross-party motions are to be submitted, which are then to be voted on across party lines. Soon there will also be an application from the Union.

Vaccination obligation: Union is planning its own application – with two criteria

The health policy spokesman for the Union faction, Tino Sorge, believes that compulsory corona vaccination only makes sense under certain conditions and with a narrow time limit. “Compulsory vaccination would only make sense if there was a risk of particularly dangerous virus variants – and if there were suitable vaccines at the same time,” said the CDU politician world on Sunday. “If one of the two is not the case, compulsory vaccination would be of little use.” This point of view should be recorded in a separate application.

So far, there are roughly three scenarios to be voted on: no compulsory vaccination, compulsory vaccination from the age of 18, compulsory vaccination from the age of 50. The CSU politician Stephan Pilsinger also developed the latter proposal. The FDP MPs Andrew Ullmann and Konstantin Kuhle took up his ideas. They also only want to introduce compulsory vaccination if there is still a need in the summer. Tino Sorge doesn’t go far enough. The clear signal to the population must also be: “If vaccination comes, then only with a clear, narrow time limit.”

Sorge criticizes: “All group applications lack the differentiation according to virus variants and temporal components – as do ideas for improving the database.” The Union will submit a proposal on these three points, he said. (as/at) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA