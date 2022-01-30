In the UAE, the homeland of happiness and lasting joy, cultural, heritage, economic and scientific events flourish, as well as other conferences, seminars, exhibitions and festivals that draw a new map for a bright future, and open broad horizons towards science, knowledge and civilized communication with the various peoples of the world.

At a time when the world gathers under the umbrella of “Expo Dubai 2020” through the participation of 192 countries displaying their civilizational innovations, sciences, advanced technologies and ancient culture, at this time when the flag of the Emirates is shaded and the whole world forgives it by hosting this most prominent event in the world, we enjoy Also in the capital, Abu Dhabi, with the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2021, this festival, which translates the status and importance of heritage to our wise leadership, this position which was laid by the late, the founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, this leader who taught us how to preserve Our heritage from disappearing in the midst of fast-paced modern life. Sheikh Zayed made heritage one of the main pillars of the nation’s renaissance and advancement, and made adherence to it one of the determinants of identity. booming.

The launch of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi embodies the status and importance of heritage to our wise leadership, and reflects a prominent interest on the part of the organizers and the participating parties in the heritage affairs. From inside and outside the country, who found in it unlimited pleasure in the nobility of the past, the festival contained live pavilions with heritage participations highlighting the lifestyles that prevailed in the past. From cooking and fishing tools on land and at sea, and there are also vivid images of the life that prevailed in the land environment with its connotations and meanings on the great effort made by parents and grandparents in their path towards life, in addition to the sea environment and its related sciences, fishing arts and other patterns The life that puts the young today in front of great reflections on every creative effort made by parents and grandparents for the sake of a decent life.

The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival has succeeded in placing the national heritage, and indeed the heritage of the entire region, at the fore in the world through this distinguished preparation and implementation of its activities that attract individuals and families, including citizens, residents, visitors and tourists, who came specifically to enjoy these heritage events.

The national heritage represents one of the main pillars upon which the renaissance of the United Arab Emirates rests as it embarks towards the next fifty, proud of its ancient past, rich history and diverse heritage, looking forward to keeping pace with the times with its advanced sciences, knowledge and technologies.

Secretary General of the Khalifa Award for Education



