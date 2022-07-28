There is disagreement over the question of who should already have the fourth vaccination against the corona virus. This unsettles many citizens.

Freshly raised: The vaccine is being prepared in the pharmacy in the Frankfurt vaccination center. Image: Tom Wesse

VThere is nothing left of the chic flair of the Festhalle. Frankfurt’s vaccination center moved months ago to the former school office in Seehofstrasse. Concrete esprit instead of glass dome magic. The walking distances in the vaccination center are short. There are only six vaccination booths, a waiting area and a small pharmacy where the vaccines are stored. The mobile vaccination teams, which are deployed in refugee accommodation, for example, also head for this camp.

Marie Lisa Kehler Deputy head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

According to Benedikt Hart, head of the vaccination center operated by the German Red Cross, around 100 people come by every day – all without an appointment. “About 90 percent pick up their third or fourth vaccination. In between, one or the other first or second vaccination cheats.” The need for advice has changed significantly compared to the first months in which vaccination against the corona virus was given. Anyone who comes here no longer wants to find out whether vaccination makes sense in principle, says Hart. Rather, many citizens are uncertain as to when the right time has come for them to receive a fourth vaccination.