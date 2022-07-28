Sharjah City Municipality has announced that public parking users will be exempted from fees on the occasion of the Islamic New Year on Muharram 11 and its corresponding Gregorian date.

The municipality clarified that it excludes from this decision parking spaces that are subject to fees throughout the week, including Fridays and official holidays, which can be identified through the blue directional signs.



