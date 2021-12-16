Home page politics

From: Georg Anastasiadis

The vaccine inventory of the new Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach seems to show that his predecessor Jens Spahn did not order enough vaccine. A charge that is a matter of life and death. Comment from Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Political folklore after every change of government includes the “cash fall”: The new rulers look into the books – and to their (feigned) horror state: The money is gone, all election promises have to be scrutinized! The new Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, is doing something similar with his “vaccine inventory”. But this time it is literally a matter of life and death in the pandemic, which is why the accusation raised by the SPD and FDP that Lauterbach’s predecessor Jens Spahn has – again! – too little vaccine ordered (or supposedly surplus is given away to other countries) hits the heart. If Germany ran out of vaccines at the height of the delta wave, of all things, the failure of the old, Union-led government in corona policy would be officially documented – and the ambitious Jens Spahn would be burned in such a way that he could forget about continuing his career later .

Two key political projects to combat pandemics are in acute danger

It is understandable that doctors and citizens are now having their hair on end. Two central political projects of the traffic light coalition to combat pandemics are in acute danger if the vaccine is not available in the required quantity from January. Then the government could save both the introduction of mandatory vaccinations and the booster campaign. That would be precarious for the new traffic light government – and devastating for the newly formed opposition parties, the CDU and CSU, who, when they were still ruling, could not get excited enough about the abolition of the “epidemic situation” by the new traffic light majority, but possibly failed to do so themselves to order enough vaccine. Above all, however, it would be a serious setback for the country, which is currently preparing for the omicron variant and now has to hope that this causes milder disease courses than Delta. It is difficult to find any other term for all of this than scandal.