Corona live ticker: WHO epidemiologist warns: Omicron not the last relevant variant

Corona live blog

WHO epidemiologist: Omicron will not be the last relevant variant

from



According to the WHO, more than three billion people are waiting for their first dose of vaccination +++ Ardern postpones marriage – new restrictions in New Zealand +++ Dahmen: vaccination should come into force in August at the latest +++ All developments on the pandemic in the Corona live blog.