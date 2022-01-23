The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Sunday 23 January 2022. Data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of large cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples, the point on the vaccination campaign and the third doses on the eve of the passage in the orange zone of Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piedmont and Sicily and in the yellow zone of Puglia and Sardinia.

VENETO

There are 14,976 new coronavirus infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, 23 January. Also recorded 12 other deaths. This was reported by the region’s daily report. On the hospital front, 1,470 patients are currently positive in the non-critical area (-27) and 159 those in intensive care (-7).

TUSCANY

There are 10,904 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, January 23, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. In addition, another 26 deaths were recorded. 4,363 cases confirmed with molecular swab and 6,541 by rapid antigen test, which bring the total to 664,247 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 1.7% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 2.2% and reached 476,816 (71.8% of total cases). Today, 20,143 molecular swabs and 46,168 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.4% were positive. On the other hand, 14,699 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 74.2% were positive. The currently positive are 179,398 today, + 0.4% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 1,454 (21 fewer than yesterday), of which 121 are in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 26 new deaths: 13 men and 13 women with an average age of 83.5 years.