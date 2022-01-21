The corona concerns among Dutch handball players are increasing. Goalkeeper Bart Ravensbergen has also tested positive. René de Knegt has been called up as a replacement.











Jeffrey Boomhouwer, Robin Schoenaker, Iso Sluijters and Dennis Schellekens were already in isolation after previously positive corona tests and Ravensbergen has now been added. Yesterday he was still on target in the 34-24 loss against Olympic champion France.

Earlier, second keeper Dennis Schellekens had already tested positive, so goalkeeper coach Gerrie Eijlers was in the match selection against the French. With De Knegt, a keeper is now flown in, although he must first be able to show a negative test on arrival before he joins the European Championship selection.

The next opponents in the main round of the European Championship are Montenegro (tomorrow), Denmark (24 January) and Croatia (26 January).

