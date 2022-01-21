Italy will be a pillar in Stellantis’ future, despite Carlos Tavares continuing to contest the excessively high costs of production. Steps will also be taken from the point of view of personal, where competitiveness and diversification will materialize in more women in key positions. Word of Xavier Chereau, global head of human resources at Stellantis, who first of all drew up an assessment of the first year of life of the company born from the merger between the FCA and PSA groups.

“From the point of view of human resources it was a great success – commented Chereau to the microphones of La Stampa on newsstands today – We encourage the formation of an inclusive workplace where innovative ideas and best practices can be shared. With the pandemic, we have developed the “New era of agility”: it provides 30% work in presence and 70% remotely and keeps efficiency and motivation high ”. The company’s global head of human resources also spoke about the future of female workers, announcing the goal of increasing the female rate in all categories: “Among the managers we have gone from 20% women before the merger to 24% now e I would like to reach 30% in the next 5 years. We must be attractive to women, but also to other categories of workers in order to achieve maximum diversification. Meritocracy is the rule, but first we must guarantee equal opportunities for everyone ”.

Chereau subsequently dealt with the theme of Italy as a protagonist in the future of Stellantis, confirming however the criticisms leveled by Tavares against factory costs in our country. “Like the United States and France, Italy is a key pillar in Stellantis’ corporate strategy, we work to ensure the future of all Italian sites by improving their performance – has explained – A year ago we discovered that the cost of producing a car in Italy was significantly higher, sometimes twice as high as in other European countries, despite lower labor costs. I think it’s due to the organization of production, which it needs to be improved. For this we have signed some agreements with the trade unions on performance. We have had an intense period of negotiation, in the last year, with 300 agreements signed around the world, of which 90 in Italy. I am sure of the quality of the confrontation with the Italian trade unions ”.

However, a reassurance has also arrived from Chereau: no Italian production plant will close, given that “Closing a factory means putting a lock on the door and sending everyone home. We don’t do this. There is no bad news on the horizon, we have a clear vision of how to progress and be socially responsible wherever Stellantis operates. That’s why we started to transform the plants “. Final comment on the future Gigafactory for batteries that should be built in Termoli: in recent days Tavares had announced that “We haven’t finished yet”, today Chereau confirms that “We are discussing it with the government but I think the Gigafactory is a one great opportunity for competitiveness and development for the country“.