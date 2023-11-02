WIs this the first winter in Corona routine operation? The new post-pandemic normality, as announced by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach in his September press conference, half a warning, half a warning, under the dictum “The pandemic is over, the virus remains”? It is now clear: the virus is really affecting everyone again, it is spreading and is still making people sick. The risks for vulnerable people are currently higher than with other pathogens that enter the body via the respiratory tract.

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” department.

In fact, the number of sick reports has been rising sharply for the past two weeks, and doctors’ offices and clinics were in “cold mode” early on, despite the warmth extending into October. Cold is the calming pill for everyone who no longer tests. And there really isn’t much testing going on anymore. But the specialist laboratories know: More than ninety percent of those who are currently taking the test because of cold symptoms have caught a variant of the pandemic pathogen.

Also a good indicator of the growing unrest: the vaccination date. “Unfortunately nothing is available before mid-December” – many people are now hearing this or similar information from the family doctor’s assistant. 14 million doses of the fresh corona vaccines adapted to the Omicron variants were announced from mid-September. Deliveries for fall and winter got off to a slow start.

Covid-19-related emergencies are increasing

The Robert Koch Institute reported that there had been more than a million booster vaccinations in the country. The recent increase in the number of cases could no longer be stopped. For last week, the Influenza Working Group at the RKI reported around 13,128 cases so far, after around 12,900 the week before and under 10,000 a week later. The number of doctor visits due to breathing problems caused by Covid-19 rose by eleven percent in one week to 125 per 100,000 inhabitants.







The Corona increase began in July. But the conditions for the spread of the virus are currently improving from week to week. However, experts unanimously agree that it is rather questionable whether this will result in a veritable wave of infections. The World Health Organization, but also the health authorities and ministries, repeatedly point to the widespread immunity achieved in large parts of the population through vaccination and infections. This is also why the Covid-19 waves have been a little flatter each time after the emergence of new virus variants.









Nevertheless: In these wet and cold autumn days, when the mucous membranes suffer and crowds form indoors rather than outdoors, the pathogen is gaining momentum again. Most infections clear up after a few days, but the pathogen itself remains a daily health risk for certain people. Older people over sixty and immunocompromised, sick people in particular still have to fear the virus. Your immune system has the least ability to counter the new variants – as long as you are not vaccinated or your immune protection weakens significantly.