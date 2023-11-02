Carlos Victoria returns to the birthday Playlist in the Lima Theater Cluba work that was born in quarantine from a publication what he did on social media. “My birthday is March 30th. My partner had died a month before and I posted a photo with a kekito and a candle singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me,” she tells us over the phone. In Mario Zanatta’s script, Don Ezequiel suffers from Alzheimer’s and the story—with videos, music and a 7-minute monologue—addresses “the struggle to survive loss.”

In times of protest to prevent incentives for art from being cut, he is as frontal as his father, Enrique Victoria, would be, an inexhaustible fighter for the rights of artists. “These people in Congress have that fascist and ignorant thinking. “They don’t want culture for the people.”

—In addition to talking about the lack of attention to mental health, how do you approach this character?

—I see that this man, in addition to the illness, has a problem of loneliness, it is a problem of love. He suffers in his loneliness, he has lost his partner a month before the pandemic and he has to spend this time alone.

—They also make the LGTBI community visible. Based on this work, will you write your first script?

—I’m writing about the death of a friend. He was my partner and he was murdered by a drunk police officer. The family never wanted to report or do anything because he was murdered in a gay nightclub, and that “is a shame,” so that crime went unpunished. It is set during the time of terrorism in Lima. I’m working on the script, I’m not a writer, and as my father would say, theater is difficult.

—Your father would be against the Tudela law. What do you think about this?

—It is an interested law. In the cinema everything these people do is denounced and that bothers them, that is what disturbs them and they want to stop that type of thing. They are not interested in cinema with native language because they are ignorant, they do not know that the majority have received awards. But the congresswoman only serves as a waiter, as an altar boy who goes and presents things, that is my concept of Adriana Tudela. So, what they want is to restrict all types of culture, expression, protest against everything that is done wrong in our country. That is national cinema—despite some comedies, by Tondero—, it is a cinema of constant denunciation because that is what we live in this country, denunciations against the criminal and corrupt ruling class.

—You are part of the group that organized against this bill. It would be difficult to face this type of proposals if the artists do not group together, right?

—Yes, and we are talking in the chat. Regarding the union of artists, we have the union that serves for defense, but the artist is not interested. The union is abandoned, represented by actors yes, but without being well known they do not have valid representation. I have been general secretary and I tried to bring them together, but it is very difficult because there are many vested interests, the “I don’t want to expose myself.” I have had a lawsuit with Frecuencia Latina for 17 years for having published ‘Habla barrio’. The law says that the channel that puts a series back on has to talk to the actors and pay us half.

—Aren’t you accompanied by any colleagues?

—No, I have handled the trial alone, but I think I am fighting against all television, because when my trial is approved, jurisprudence is created and they will have to respond. No one else dares to sue a television channel. There is fear of being out of work, yes, but united there is no fear. If a colleague is mistreated, we should stand up.

