Being a Senator of the Republic is one of the most valued positions in our electoral system. This makes it possible to create a wide network of political relations, and also gives the possibility of becoming governor. The 2024 process has already begun, and interest groups, parties, and coalitions are mobilizing for a Senate bid.

There are various power factors involved in this decision: the President of the Republic, the leaders of political parties, business groups, churches, unions and civil groups. But without a doubt, the governor is the main person in charge of the selection. In Sinaloa, three Senators will be elected: two with the majority and one with the first minority.

For now there are at least a dozen applicants for this position. Each one represents very particular interests, and the governor personally has to select those who best serve his own political project and that of the president of the republic. Therefore, the obligatory question is Which characters are closest to Governor Rubén Rocha?

For now, your preferences would be Enrique Inzunza and Ambrocio Chavez. But without a doubt, he will come under strong pressure to include in the formula Imelda Castro. Besides, gerardo vargas and Hector Melesio Cuen they will put their skills and political relationships at stake to achieve a position. Feliciano Castro, Juan de Dios Gamez and some businessmen, also aspire.

In fact, a large part of the growing political conflicts that are observed today in Sinaloa are related to the candidacies for the Senate. Therefore, the governor himself has to reconcile interests to design the most suitable formula. Obviously, he will listen to many voices, but he will try to impose his own decision and that of the president. The mission of power consists in not ceasing to be.

For this reason, it will also try to assign the third senatorial position, which corresponds to the opposition. And he has a way to do it. On the opposition front, either Manuel Clouthier either Bosco de la Vegaare in a better chance of achieving the minority Senate. Mario Zamora He will try to repeat, but that is almost impossible. Juan Pablo Castanon, Sergio Esquer and Lorraine Clouthierare also prospects.

Surely from among these names will come the three new Senators of the Republic. Certainly, in politics the best rarely go. But that does not worry the government. It should worry the public, since they will suffer the consequences of the actions carried out by legislators.

Undoubtedly the political confrontation, which will intensify in the immediate future, is over the candidacies for the Senate. This process will be rough, as each applicant represents multiple interests that are at risk. What is certain is that total governmental pragmatism will be on display during this episode, and we will see some of the greatest ugliness of political power.

[email protected]

It may interest you:

Power also intoxicates

What is AMLO’s ideology?

Senate violates the right to information

“It was a legislative coup,” says Paloma Sánchez about reforms approved by Morena

#Senators