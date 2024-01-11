Serrano Heart brings together great orchestras from Peru in a unforgettable concert and is not for less. The Piuran cumbia group celebrates 31 years since it was launched as a group and will celebrate in a big way with Agua Marina, Antología, Raúl Romero and other surprise artists. Where and when will the event be?

When will the Corazón Serrano concert be?

According to Corazón Serrano's official Instagram account, the concert will be this February 24th.

Where to buy tickets for the Corazón Serrano concert?

Tickets are on sale from the website Teleticket from this January 12 at 11.00 am

Where will the Corazón Serrano concert take place?

The mega event will take place, as indicated on the Corazón Serrano page, in the Lima Sports Cultural Center.

What is the price of tickets for Corazón Serrano?

Prices are not yet public. However, from Friday, January 12, the fare can be viewed from the Teleticket pages.

What artists will perform at the Corazón Serrano concert?

On the group's anniversary, they will present Marine Water, Raúl Romero, Anthology and other surprise guests.