The United States used Tomahawk missiles from the Florida nuclear submarine to strike Yemen

The US and UK launched a massive attack on Yemen. Shelling was carried out on the country's capital, Sana'a, and port cities.

Combat aircraft were used for strikes. Tomahawk cruise missiles mounted on destroyers were launched from the sea at the Middle Eastern country. In addition, according to CNN, there was involved Ohio-class nuclear submarine USS Florida, arriving in the region on November 23, 2023.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak clarified that non-combat support was provided by the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain.

United States President Joe Biden explained that the US and British strike on Yemen is defensive in nature. He said the attack on the Houthis was meant to demonstrate an “imminent response to hostile acts against freedom of maritime navigation.” The head of the White House added that Washington does not rule out additional measures against Yemen.

See also More than 800 Haitians who tried to migrate to the US are stranded in Cuba These targeted strikes send a clear message that the United States and allies will not tolerate attacks or threats to navigation on one of our most critical commercial routes. Joe BidenPresident of the U.S.A

An hour after the start of the shelling, the United States announced that the strikes on the Houthi positions had achieved their goals and the attack was over. A senior American official said that the targets for the bombing were radar stations, missile launchers and coastal observation points.

The Houthis have vowed to set the entire region on fire.

A member of the Yemeni Security and Defense Committee, a representative of the Houthis, Abdulsalam Jahaf, reacted to the attack on the country. “We are not saying that we will act. We will take action,” he assured.

Just remember my three words: we will set the region on fire. Abdulsalam JahafMember of the Yemen Security and Defense Committee See also Biden will put a record volume of oil reserves on the market to reduce prices

In turn, Yemen's Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi promised to take revenge for the strikes. “The country has come under a massive attack. “Undoubtedly, London and Washington will have to pay a heavy price for all the terrible consequences of this aggression,” he said.

Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council for Friday, January 12.

The Houthis carried out a series of attacks on ships

The military operation of the United States and Britain was a response to constant shelling of transport and warships by the Yemeni Houthis, who are believed to be actively supported by Iran. The shelling began as a sign of support for the Gaza Strip, which is undergoing an Israeli military operation.

The current attacks on Yemen are not unprecedented. Since 2002, the United States has carried out about 400 strikes on targets in this country. However, the current operation was the first since 2016.

On January 10, it was reported that Yemen's Houthis attacked a US ship for the first time in the Red Sea. The attack was in response to an attack on their naval forces on December 31 by the American side. The attack was carried out using ballistic and anti-ship missiles, as well as drones.

The next day, unknown persons carried out an armed attack on a ship in the Gulf of Oman, near the port of Sohar. Since then, the crew has not been contacted and an investigation is underway. What is known is that at least four masked armed men entered the ship.