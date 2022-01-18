Genoa – Waiting for Giampaolo, Sampdoria entrusted to the Primavera coach Felice Tufano will face Juventus at the Stadium in the Round of 16 of the Italian Cup.

Between injuries, absences and disqualifications, the starting eleven is nothing short of experimental. In goal goes Falcone, a 3-man defensive line formed by Bereszynski, the latest arrival Magnani and Murru with a 5-man line in midfield with Conti on the right, Thorsby, Rincon, Askildsen and Augello on the left; in front of Caputo and Torregrossa.

Allegri’s Juve relies in attack on the Kulusevski-Morata duo with Perin in goal, in defense De Sciglio, Danilo, Rugani and Alex Sandro; midfield with Cuadrado, Arthur, Locatelli and Rabiot.

Cold evening on the Turin stadium, little public, and for Sampdoria of great uncertainty given the chaotic moment between the change of coach just made and the future of the company uncertain.

