The NPD data show which were the best-selling games in the US in December 2021, with the ranking showing once again Call of Duty: Vanguard in the lead, followed by Halo Infinite, the only new entry in the top 20 ranking.
Call of Duty: Vanguard has confirmed itself as the best-selling game on the American market, repeating the success that already emerged in November 2021 but also scoring a new record: the game was confirmed as the best-selling videogame franchise, in terms of dollars raised, for the 13th consecutive year.
Halo Infinite failed to overtake him and finished second: this is thesingle new title released in December 2021 present in the ranking and its result is still remarkable, if we consider that we always talk about a game launched on day one also on Xbox Game Pass and that has free multiplayer as free-to-play. 343 Industries game was the best-selling title ever on platforms Xbox and on PC, based on the NPD data.
Let’s see the ranking of the best-selling games in the USA in December 2021:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Halo Infinite
- Pokémon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl
- Madden NFL 22
- Battlefield 2042
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mario Party Superstars
- NBA 2K22
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- FIFA 22
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Minecraft
- Far Cry 6
- Just Dance 2022
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Super Mario 3D World
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
