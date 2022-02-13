In the return matches the Giallorossi beat Como 2-1, in Vinovo against Inter Milan decides a goal from Bonansea. Now semifinals Roma-Empoli and Juve-Milan

The semifinals of the women’s Coppa Italia will be Roma-Empoli and Juventus-Milan. After Saturday’s qualification of the Tuscans and the Rossoneri who eliminated Fiorentina and Sampdoria, the yellow and red successes against Como (2-1) and the Italian champions (1-0) against Inter, after the 1- 1 of the first leg. The semi-finals will be played on March 12-13 (first leg) and April 30-May 1 (return). Serie A is back in two weeks, now space for Milena Bertolini’s national team playing in the Algarve Cup. Debut Wednesday at 1pm (Italian time) against Denmark.

JUVENTUS 1-0 INTER

MARKER 14 ‘Bonansea

In Vinovo, the former Rita Guarino (four consecutive Juventus championships) and her new team went under after less than a quarter of an hour: a tense cross by Lenzini and a perfect right-footed volley by Bonansea (fresh off entry into the hall of fame Italian), who beat Durante. A few seconds later, however, Inter had the greatest opportunity to equalize: on Landstrom’s cross, however, Peyraud-Magnin’s response on Bonetti’s left-footed shot was extraordinary. In the second half, opportunity for Cernoia: left-footed from distance and Durante’s deviation. Guarino was forced to give up the injured Csiszar, who had kicked right to the side just before her: in her place Marinelli. Inside also Polli in place of Pandini to give further weight to the attack, but Juventus defended with their nails the precious advantage, which allows the Italian champions to access the semifinals, with Durante denying the doubling to Gama and Hurtig . See also Motorsports Finland reaches semi-finals in the Championship on the ice of northern Sweden - Mika Häkkinen wins David Coulthard in a battle filled with nostalgia

MARKERS 6 ‘Kubassova (C), 20’ Haavi (R), 28 ‘Pirone (R)

Roma, who had won the first leg 3-0, against Como (the only Serie B team left in the running) had only to manage the advantage. However, the team of De La Fuente (brother-in-law of Javier Zanetti) tried to revive the challenge of Tre Fontane by taking to 0-1 with a right from Kubassova launched alone towards Lind’s goal. Roma, at that point, began to push in search of the network that would have closed the qualification speech again: after having touched it with Glionna and Pirone in the same action (very good Bettineschi) it was again the Norwegian Haavi (fifth center since his arrival in Italy) headed from Andressa’s corner to make 1-1 in the 20 ‘. The goal of the match came eight minutes later with Pirone, always in a scrum on Andressa’s corner. In the second half Roma tried to score again, touching the 3-1 with Haavi, who hit the crossbar. See also Tennis legend diagnosed with cancer

