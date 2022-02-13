The Polish developer Techland is extremely fulfilled how it’s going Dying Light 2: Stay Human and continues to produce fixes to fix residual problems, despite the fatigues of the launch.

Available from February 4, 2022, Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been received lukewarmly by critics, but has nevertheless seen a large number of passionate players buy and play it, making it one of the most successful games of the last period.

Speaking of Techland’s satisfaction was the animation director Dawide Lubryka to the microphones of Gamereactor: “It feels good to have finally released the game. We were all waiting for this moment. […] We are proud of what we have launched, but we know we will continue to work on it because that is how Techland works right now. We cannot rest yet, even if we are very tired, but we want to fix everything that can be fixed. We are getting some great feedback from people telling us what they like and what they don’t like and as we speak the team is working on improvements and bug fixes.“

During the interview, Lubryka also confirmed that there will be DLCs, at least two of which are dedicated to the narrative side, with additions to combat and gameplay as well. It seems that on Steam alone Dying Light 2 has sold more than a million copies, to say what was expected by the public.