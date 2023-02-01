Roma were defeated 2-1 at home by Cremonese, who won at the Olimpico in the quarter-final match of the Italian Cup and qualified for the semi-finals, where they would face Fiorentina. The Giallorossi ended up surprisingly knocked out against the Lombard team, bottom of Serie A, who went to the capital with a penalty from Dessers and an own goal from Celik.

Read also

The match unlocks in the 26th minute. Roma hurt themselves with a sensational mistake by Kumbulla: the ball was given to Dessers who flew towards the Giallorossi goal and was knocked down by Rui Patricio. Penalty, Dessers made no mistake and 0-1. Mourinho’s team tries to react but struggles to create clear chances. In the final part of the fraction, the hosts claim a penalty for an intervention on Pellegrini, no whistle after the review at the Var. At the start of the second half, Roma complete the harakiri. Okereke puts a ball in the middle which Celik, with a ramshackle intervention, deposits in his own net: 0-2 in the 49th minute. Roma had nothing left to lose and poured into the opposing half. Pellegrini (63′) and Smalling (71′) come close to scoring: first Sarr saves, then the Giallorossi defender’s aim is imprecise. In the 77th minute Abraham tries, full post. Roma does not give up and in the 94th minute shortens the distance with a splendid diagonal from Belotti: 1-2. The hosts have a few seconds available, the comeback remains a dream: Cremonese wins and goes to the semifinals.