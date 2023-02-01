users of Titanfall 2 They came to the conclusion that the game has been one of the best experiences in terms of campaigns, and for that very reason a single player sequel has been requested. And now some encouraging and disappointing news has come to light, given that there was a game called titanfall Legends in development, which has been canceled without disclosure.

As reported by Bloomberg the title was intended to be a single player game led by veteran designer Mohammed Alavi, best known for his work on the first two titles of Modern Warfare. alavi let spawn at the beginning of 2022although it seems that the development of the project was still going to be given by the remaining team.

NEW: Yesterday EA and Respawn quietly canceled a single-player game in the Apex/Titanfall universe, according to three people familiar. EA will try to find new positions for the ~50 people who were on the team but will lay off those who can’t be placed: https://t.co/E5ivrqDUsa —Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 1, 2023

Added to this is the fact that a team of 50 employees from spawn was working on the unannounced title and that AE You are looking for positions within the company to transfer. Those who couldn’t relocate will receive severance pay, and those people were totally tied to the video game that didn’t see the light of day.

Remember that Apex Legends still working on consoles and pc. Its mobile version will also be closed.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: It seems like EA does 10 things right and then 20 bad. Well, many wanted another Titanfall game. But we can’t crucify them either, after all Dead Space turned out very well, and the next Star Wars game promises a lot.