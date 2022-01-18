Juventus drops poker and easily wins 4-1 over Sampdoria in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup. For Max Allegri’s team, disqualified in the stands, it was enough the goals in the 25th minute of Cuadrado, the 52nd minute of Rugani, the 67th minute of Dybala and the 77th minute of Morata from a penalty kick. Conti’s goal in the 63rd minute is of little use to Sampdoria, waiting for the new coach Giampaolo. The bianconeri in the quarterfinals of the National Cup will face the winner of the match between Sassuolo and Cagliari scheduled for tomorrow.