The Secretary-General of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, stressed the importance of preserving the environment and sequestering carbon to achieve sustainable development, noting that the authority is implementing several initiatives and projects to help preserve mangroves and combat climate change, and the annual pilot study for carbon sequestration was finally completed. With mangrove trees.

She said, during her participation in a virtual session yesterday, within the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, “One of the main programs that the authority worked on is the Blue Carbon Project, where blue carbon refers to the ability of coastal vegetation to store carbon.”

She explained that “blue carbon ecosystems, which include mangrove forests, salt marshes and seagrass beds, sequester and store carbon in biomass and in underlying sediments, and the destruction of these ecosystems may lead to the release of sequestered carbon into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, which It contributes to climate change and increases the acidity of the oceans, which means that we must always strive to preserve these ecosystems and preserve their integrity.”

Al Dhaheri added that the UAE was one of the first countries to realize the importance of coastal habitats, and began implementing ambitious programs to plant and preserve mangroves since the 1970s, noting that the “Abu Dhabi Blue Carbon Indicative Project” began in 2012 and revealed the full potential of coastal ecosystems. in Abu Dhabi.

Finally, the authority has completed the annual pilot study for carbon sequestration in mangroves spread in the UAE to assess the rates of carbon sequestration in the soil in mangrove forests. The study showed that mangrove forests in the country sequester carbon at a rate of 0.5 tons per hectare annually, in addition to Carbon stocks are sequestered within the mangrove biomass, pointing out that these rates are much higher compared to soils in arid regions and carbon sequestration rates in other mangroves soils in their locations around the Arabian Peninsula.



