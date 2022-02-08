Inter beat Roma 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup and flies to the semifinals, where they await the winner of the match between Milan and Lazio.

Read also

The Nerazzurri start with their foot on the accelerator and break through immediately. Cross from the left, Dzeko is on time for the appointment with the ball. Right plate on the fly, ball in the net and 1-0 at 2 ‘. Inter, thanks to the former’s goal, can play on velvet and give the impression of being able to control the match. The hosts lose Bastoni for an ankle injury, Roma gradually enter the game after a bad start.

The formation of Mourinho, formerly applauded by the Nerazzurri supporters, becomes dangerous in particular with Zaniolo: conclusion from the heart of the penalty area, Handanovic dismisses with his foot. In the second half, Inter hit the knockout in the 68th minute. Sanchez receives, advances and shoots with his right: ball at the corner of the posts, 2-0 and Inter in the semifinals.