The insect pillar has never looked the same

Shinobu Kocho is one of the most prominent characters in the first season of the anime of Kimetsu no Yaiba since he is part of the most powerful demon hunters in the series. Her popularity is such that it is very common to see creations around her and on this occasion we present you with an outfit created by Maria Krivtsova|Bunny Lawyer.

The affection that the fan community has for this demon slayer was noted in the popularity poll of Kimetsu no Yaiba of the year 2020. On that occasion, he obtained 8,787 votes in the magazine Weekly Shounen Jump crowning himself with the fifth place in the top of characters.

Maria Krivtsova|Bunny Lawyer shared in his social networks the photos of her cosplay Shinobu Kōcho in a Japanese park. The art direction of the shoot shows her with a calm yet determined look, ready for her next mission as a demon slayer.

We may soon see more cosplays of this girl, since it is still on air Kimetsu no Yaiba and his popularity could increase, because in the following arcs we will see how he demonstrates all his power against Muzan Kibbutsuji and the upper demonic moons.

The incredible cosplay of Shinobu Kocho from Kimetsu no Yaiba

In her cosplay of Shinobu Kōcho, she used the typical outfit of the series. She wears the standard Demon Slayer uniform which consists of a straight lined black jacket with black hakama pants tucked in a butterfly pattern cloth around her legs and purple sandals.

An important detail in this cosplay of Shinobu Kōcho is that she also wears a gray haori with a pattern of butterfly wings, which fades into a turquoise and pink color on the sleeves, this Haori belonged to kanaethe late sister of this demon hunter.

