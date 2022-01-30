First leg of the quarter-finals: the bianconere remedied the goal of the Cameroonian Njoya in the 93rd minute. All easy for Milan, who pass 4-1 at Sampdoria and mortgage the semifinal

The second draw in a row for the Juventus Women is worth much more than the first. In Lecco, in the first leg of the quarter-final of the Italian Cup at Inter, Joe Montemurro’s team regained the result (1-1) in the 93rd minute thanks to Lisa Boattin’s goal from a corner. In the other challenge played today, another poker of Milan at Sampdoria after the one a week ago in the league. Like the Rossoneri, Roma, who won 3-0 on Saturday in Como, have mortgaged the passage to the semifinals, while everything is open between Empoli and Fiorentina after the 0-0 in the first 90 minutes. The return matches are played in two weeks: unlike Uefa competitions, the rule of decisive away goals in the event of a tie after 180 ‘resists. See also Totti arrives and the Olimpico goes crazy: "There is only one captain!"

inter-juve 1-1 – After the 2-2 eight days ago against Fiorentina, Juventus risked losing against the Inter of the former Rita Guarino, the coach of the four championships in the first four years of life of the HCL women’s team. Joe Montemurro was saved by a masterpiece goal in injury time by Lisa Boattin, who mocked Gilardi directly from the corner. The Cameroonian Ajara Njoya, from the first minutes, had been the main threat for Peyraud-Magnin’s goal (back on the field after the absence against Fiorentina), good at saving after 8 ‘. Juve close to scoring in the 19 ‘: save on Merlo’s line on Staskova. Inter still dangerous at the start of the second half with a crossbar hit by Kathellen, then in the 72nd minute the advantage came with Njoya, served by Karchouni (the Frenchwoman, who had missed the championship away match against Lazio, was not at her best and entered in the shot). After a miracle by Gilardi on Bonfantini and the failed match point by Karchouni herself, Boattin drew from the flag for Juve. Markers: 72 ‘Njoya (I), 93’ Boattin (J). See also Pioli dissatisfied: "The race was badly tackled, I didn't do a great job"

samp-milan 1-4 – If the quarterfinals between Inter and Juve and between Empoli and Fiorentina are decided in the second leg, Milan – who already scored four goals at Sampdoria a week ago – have already locked away the qualification by passing 4-1 to Bogliasco. In the championship Alia Guagni had been a great protagonist with three assists, this time the former Fiorentina and Atletico Madrid broke the deadlock after 5 ‘header from Thrige Andersen’s corner. Almost immediate Sampdoria draw, on a penalty with the Colombian (former Inter) Rincon. After a cross from Bergamaschi, the other new signing for Maurizio Ganz for a month, Martina Piemonte, doubled for Milan. In the second half, a penalty also for the Rossoneri, due to a foul by Helmvall on Bergamaschi: from the spot, Lindsey Thomas glacial. In the final, Andersen’s header from a corner again, Grimshaw’s header for 4-1. Markers: 5 ‘Guagni (M), 12’ pen. Rincon (S), 33 ‘Piedmont (M), 61’ pen. Thomas (M), 92 ‘Grimshaw (M). See also Low-flying challenge Genoa & Samp together in the nightmare

January 30, 2022 (change January 30, 2022 | 17:22)

