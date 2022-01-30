Rafa Nadal has made history again with his latest victory in Melbourne. The Majorcan has won his twenty-first Grand Slam after beating Russian Daniil Medvedev in a frenetic final that lasted almost six hours. After this latest feat, the reactions on Twitter have followed one another quickly and many have been those who have posted messages of congratulations for the one who is now considered the best tennis player in history. The president of the COE, Alejandro Blanco, has posted an image next to the tennis player:

There are no words to express what we have experienced today, it can only be done with feelings. I want to thank you on behalf of all Spanish sport for your second Australian Open and your twenty-first Grand Slam. you are legend, @Rafael Nadal. THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/sghNSYuWkj Alejandro Blanco (@COE_Presidente) January 30, 2022

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has praised the tennis player’s good game in his profile. The Royal House has also congratulated him after the match.

When it seems impossible. When there is hardly any strength left. When things don’t go well. You show us the way, you teach us to believe since we never have to give up ✨ You are an example of dedication, work and perseverance. Are #TheHeartOfSpain🇪🇸 ❤️ THANK YOU for everything, Rafa. pic.twitter.com/1RjWhUe83K Spanish Olympic Committee (@COE_es) January 30, 2022

Within the world of sports, his friend Pau Gasol has also dedicated some emotional words to him. And his football team, Real Madrid, as well as some of the first team players have celebrated their victory.