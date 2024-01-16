Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/16/2024 – 23:56

Corinthians advanced to the quarterfinals of the São Paulo Football Cup after beating CRB 6-0, on Tuesday night (16) at the Bento de Abreu Sampaio Vidal stadium, in Marília. In this way, Timão, who is the greatest champion in the history of the competition, continues in search of its 11th title.

END OF THE GAME AT ABREUZÃO!!!! TIMÃOZINHO IS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS OF THE COPINHA!!! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Corinthians 6 0 CRB-AL ⚽ Leo Mana

⚽ Higor

⚽ Pedrinho

⚽ Ryan

⚽ Against

⚽ Kayke#FilhosDoTerrão#CorinthiansNaBase#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/JGCXpCC0tg — Corinthians (@Corinthians) January 16, 2024

In the first half, the Parque São Jorge team scored five times with Léo Maná, Hygor, Pedrinho, Ryan and Wallace (own goal). At the beginning of the final stage, Kayky closed the account.

Corinthians' opponent in the next stage of the Copinha will be América-MG, who beat Ituano 2-1 at the Prof stadium. Luiz Augusto de Oliveira, in São Carlos. Coelho built the victory with goals from Sánchez and Ighor Gabriel, while Galo Rubro-Negro scored with Zé Carlos.

WE'RE IN THE WEDNESDAYS! WITH ANOTHER GOOD VICTORY, OUR #DNAFORMADOR SHOW YOUR VALUE AND ADVANCE TO THE QUARTER-FINALS OF THE COPINHA! COME ON, COELHÃOZINO!! #PraCimaDelesCoelhãozinho pic.twitter.com/F3Wjhxy9eZ — America FC (@AmericaFC1912) January 17, 2024

Athletico-PR also advanced in the competition, which, in a match full of emotion, beat Grêmio 5-3 in Franca. The team from Rio Grande do Sul opened up a two-goal lead thanks to Gustavo Nunes and Cheron, but Furacão turned the score around with goals from Walace, Chiqueti, Biro and João Cruz. Riquelme came to discount for Imortal, but Keven gave final numbers to the scoreboard.

Athletico faces Novorizontino in the quarterfinals, who defeated São Paulo 3-2 at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.