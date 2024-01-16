Jannik Sinner in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open men's singles draw, the first Slam tournament of the season. In the match valid for the second round, today 17 January 2024, the world number 4 easily beats the Dutch Jesper de Jong, coming from the qualifiers, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in 1h43'. The 22-year-old Italian awaits the winner of the match between the Colombian Daniel Galan and the Argentine Sebastian Baez, number 26 on the scoreboard.

The match

The blue opens the day's program on the pitch of the Margaret Court Arena and closes the case against de Jong without having to force shots and without having to squeeze himself. Sinner relies on 6 aces and increases the percentage of first balls compared to the first round (64%), without even granting a break point to his rival. The 26 winning shots are more than enough against an opponent who commits an avalanche of gratuitous errors (37) and quickly gives in as soon as the pace of the exchange increases.

Sinner, almost infallible when he comes to the net (21/25), breaks the balance at 2-2: in the fifth game, in which he shows off his athletic skills by landing on a poisonous short ball, he scores the first break of the day and lengthen (3-2). The 22-year-old from South Tyrol concedes an encore in the seventh game by taking off. The blue player wins the longest game of the match (16 points), flies to 5-2 and closes easily 6-2. The second partial is even easier. This time the South Tyrolean breaks through in the third game and escapes to 5-1 without conceding anything to his rival: the fraction ends 6-2 without any shocks. de Jong is no longer in the match and Sinner marches towards the finish line (4-0) digging an unbridgeable gap in the third set. de Jong, as in the previous partials, wins two games before raising the white flag.

Jabeur eliminated

The fourth day of the tournament opens with a surprise in the women's singles. Tunisian Ons Jabeur, seeded number 6, was overwhelmed by Russian Mirra Andreeva who won 6-0, 6-2 in just 54 minutes.