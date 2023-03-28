Copa Sudamericana: the rivals of Millonarios, Santa Fe and Tolima are ready

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires vs. Grass
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Millionaires vs. Grass
This is how the group stage of the championship will be played.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Conmebol carried out this Monday the long-awaited draw for the group stage of the South American Cup 2023.
The draw left a strong group for Millonarios, who will face a Brazilian like América Mineiro, and a Uruguayan like Peñarol, cupbearer team by history, as well as Defense and Justice.
South American Cup group stage
Group A: LDU Quito, Botafogo, César Vallejo, Magallanes
Group B: Emelec, Guarani, Danube, Hurricane
Group C: Students, Bragantino, Oriente Petrolero, Tacuary
Group D: Sao Paulo, Tolima, Tigre, Puerto Cabello
Group E: Santos, Newell’s, Blooming, Audax
Group F: Peñarol, Defense and Justice, América MG, Millionaires
Group G: Santa Fe, Universitario (Peru), Goiás (Brazil), Gymnastics and Fencing (Argentina)
Group H: San Lorenzo, Palestinian, Estudiantes Mérida, Fortaleza
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Copa #Sudamericana #rivals #Millonarios #Santa #Tolima #ready
Leave a Reply