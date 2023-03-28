Tuesday, March 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Copa Sudamericana: the rivals of Millonarios, Santa Fe and Tolima are ready

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Copa Sudamericana: the rivals of Millonarios, Santa Fe and Tolima are ready


close

Millionaires vs. Grass

Millionaires vs. Grass

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Millionaires vs. Grass

This is how the group stage of the championship will be played.

The Conmebol carried out this Monday the long-awaited draw for the group stage of the South American Cup 2023.

The draw left a strong group for Millonarios, who will face a Brazilian like América Mineiro, and a Uruguayan like Peñarol, cupbearer team by history, as well as Defense and Justice.

South American Cup group stage

Group A: LDU Quito, Botafogo, César Vallejo, Magallanes
Group B: Emelec, Guarani, Danube, Hurricane
Group C: Students, Bragantino, Oriente Petrolero, Tacuary
Group D: Sao Paulo, Tolima, Tigre, Puerto Cabello
Group E: Santos, Newell’s, Blooming, Audax
Group F: Peñarol, Defense and Justice, América MG, Millionaires
Group G: Santa Fe, Universitario (Peru), Goiás (Brazil), Gymnastics and Fencing (Argentina)
Group H: San Lorenzo​, Palestinian, Estudiantes Mérida, Fortaleza

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Flamenco vs. Tolima, live: follow the Copa Libertadores game

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Copa #Sudamericana #rivals #Millonarios #Santa #Tolima #ready

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“John Wick 4” and the spectacular fall that could kill Keanu Reeves: “I love that action scene”

"John Wick 4" and the spectacular fall that could kill Keanu Reeves: "I love that action scene"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result