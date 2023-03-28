The fourth installment of “john wick” arrived in Peruvian theaters after four years of waiting and the result has not left fans of the franchise indifferent. The doses of action and adrenaline met expectations, but no one expected the fate of the protagonist in fiction or the risks of the production behind the scenes

As we saw on the tape, the character had strong altercations and long falls down the stairs. Fortunately for Reeves, his jump from the fourth floor of a building was carried out by a stuntman and not him as several fans initially believed. “Diamond balls”, “I love that scene” and “It’s so unreal that I love it”, were some of the comments on social networks. VIDEO: Lionsgate.