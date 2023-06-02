Since 2002, The Copa Sudamericana is one of the most important international soccer tournaments on the continent. and, at the same time, one of the oldest. At the club level, it is the second most relevant tournament in Conmebol.

The group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2023 began on April 4 and will go until June 27. The top teams in each group advance to the round of 16 of the tournament, which will also include some from the Copa Libertadores.

What prizes will the teams receive in the Copa Sudamericana?

This year, Conmebol announced that a “substantial increase” would be made in the payment to the clubs that participated in both the Copa Sudamericana as in La Libertadores and La Recopa. It was Alejandro Domínguez himself, president of the confederation, who confirmed the increase.

“We are going to make the passion, strength and talent of South America shine to the world with an increasingly global show. Our teams, players and players, and tournaments will be its new protagonists. It is a new era, the Conmebol era. Let’s keep believing big!” Domínguez wrote on his social networks at the time.

Local teams participating in the first phase receive $225,000 and visitors $250,000. In the group stage, compensation amounts to $900,000 and for sporting merit, which only applies to this last cycle, $100,000 is paid for each game won.

Those who reach the ‘play-off’ stage will receive a remuneration of $500,000 and those who advance to the round of 16 will receive $550,000. The payment in quarters is 600,000 dollars and in the semifinals it increases to 800,000 dollars. The semifinal brings with it $2,000,000 and the champion takes $5,000,000.

Payment for participation in the Copa Sudamericana 2023.

“In the South American, up to USD 77.8 million will be distributed, 17.8 million dollars more than in 2022, an increase of 30 percent compared to the previous edition,” explains the Berlin-based company OneFootball.

In relation to previous seasons, there were some changes announced by Conmebol. The first of them has to do with the inclusion of a phase prior to the round of 16 in which the second place in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana collides with the third from the Copa Libertadores.

Millionaires and Santa Fe, key Tuesday in the South American

