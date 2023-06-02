Madrid oriented towards replacing the departing Asensio with the AC Milan player. But who wants to stay with Pioli

Brahim’s best AC Milan season wasn’t enough to convince the most skeptical Milan supporters, but it was more than enough for Real: for Madrid, Diaz is one of the options, perhaps the most trendy, to replace Marco Asensio. At the end of the championship (Brahim’s best: six goals and six assists, doubling last season’s numbers) a summit between the parties was announced: Diaz has been with the Rossoneri since summer 2020, on an annual loan then renewed for another two years, with Redemption Milan and possibility of a counter-redemption Real.

Two years later here is the showdown. By the way: Madrid would bring the Spaniard back to the capital without spending a single euro. Milan would have to shell out more than twenty to try and keep him: it is unlikely that the counterparty will grant a discount, as Maldini and Massara, director and director of the Rossoneri, had hoped for in recent weeks. And if they exercise the purchase option, Real will still be able to enforce the last option and permanently bring him back to the blanks. Brahim’s return flight would certainly cost less than having Kai Havertz, Chelsea’s jewel, another Spanish goal, embark from London. There is no interweaving on the market (Milan had thought of Asensio, unattainable due to salary figures), the negotiations are unrelated: Asensio will leave Spain as a free agent for the Premier League or PSG (but not in Milan) and Diaz will be able to take some the place. See also Florence, no final for Musetti beaten by Aliassime (and by an anxiety attack)

club at work — At Milan it would open a void only partially filled by the imminent arrival of Kamada. Brahim played as an attacking midfielder or right winger for the Rossoneri. For Pioli he was more convincing than those in charge of the role, Saelemaekers and Messias: “Diaz’s growth is there for all to see. He has a great personality, he likes to have pressure, he is becoming a top-level player. It is clear that I would like to coach him again “. For Pioli (who while waiting for the reinforcements invoked risks losing one of his loyalists) it would be a disappointment. Not so much for the Rossoneri fans: Brahim was instrumental in winning the Scudetto, and for this reason deserving of gratitude, but also a potential champion still waiting to find continuity. For the club he would still be a starter to be replaced with a level profile: the idea of ​​intervening on the trocar was already known (Kamada proves it) and the same on the right wing. See also Real fans punish Mbappe with a message of “betrayal”

talks — From none of the parties (Milan, Real, the player’s agents), however, an already defined picture emerges. Rather, it will be necessary to resume talks at the beginning of next week. Brahim will be able to assert his Rossoneri will: he will also be able to give the number 10 shirt to Leao, but it is the colors that count and above all the emblem sewn on it (the one that Diaz kisses after each goal). Or Real will be able to reverse and reverse: better to collect the money from Milan’s buyout, even if between 15 and 18 million, and use it to tack straight on other very dear goals. The final word in the story between Diaz and Milan has not yet been put.

hierarchies — A story that began three summers ago: Brahim was supposed to be the playmaker capable of igniting AC Milan’s dreams. In his first year, the reality was different: Calhanoglu was in charge of the creative development of the game. A year ago he divided the tasks with Kessie: a playmaker with class and lightness against a physique halfback adapted to finisher. Then, last summer, when the club bet on De Ketelaere, a deputy role seemed ready for Diaz. Hierarchies overturned with performances and author’s goals (from Juve to Tottenham), thanks to CDK’s poor streak. The future remains to be written but Real Madrid is back on the scene with determination: after 123 Rossoneri games and 18 goals, Brahim is further away from Milan and closer to Spain. See also F1 | Sebastian Vettel says enough: he will retire at the end of the season

June 2, 2023 (change June 2, 2023 | 00:08)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Real #calls #Diaz #bring #home #decisive #summit