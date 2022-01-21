This Friday the draw for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey took place, behind closed doors, at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas in Madrid. The eight teams qualified for this round therefore already know their rival for the next phase.
A draw that began with a tribute to Francisco Gento, the legend of Real Madrid, who died last Tuesday.
At this point in the tournament, no team from the lower categories survives, all eight are from the First Division, and the draw, for the first time in this edition, was pure. The only condition is that since the quarterfinals are still played in a single game, the team whose ball came out first in the draw will be the local team.
Athletic Club, Cádiz, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Valencia, Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano are the eight teams that entered the quarterfinal pot.
Quarterfinal pairings:
Athletic Club-Real Madrid
Real Sociedad – Real Betis
Valencia – Cadiz
Vallecano Ray – Majorca
The quarterfinal matches will be played on February 1, 2 and 3, at times yet to be confirmed. A controversial date since from January 24 to February 2 there is a national team break for all federations except UEFA and therefore the clubs involved will not be able to count on the players who are going to be called up by their respective teams.
