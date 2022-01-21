The sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic seems to have reached its peak in the Region of Murcia and has already subsided for several days. Especially in terms of the number of infections and, therefore, the incidence. Health registered a total of 5,492 positives this Thursday, a figure notably lower than that detected on the same day of the previous week (6,774).

Of the total number of infections, 1,605 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 792 to Cartagena, 405 to Lorca, 309 to Lorca, 232 to Molina de Segura, 213 to Yecla, 191 to Torre Pacheco, 174 to Alcantarilla, 149 to Totana, 126 to Cieza. , 123 to Águilas, 107 to Alhama de Murcia, 100 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 82 to San Javier, 82 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 78 to Archena, 75 to La Unión and 72 to Mazarrón. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

The latest epidemiological balance continues to show the most lethal face of the virus. Covid-19 claimed eight lives in the last 24 hours. They are 5 men and 3 women aged 31, 58, 62, 71, 72, 80, 88 and 91 years; five from health area II (Cartagena), and the rest from areas I (Murcia West), III (Lorca) and IV (Northwest). The number of deaths since the beginning of the health crisis grows to 1,923.

Hospitalized patients also grow significantly during the day on Thursday. There are currently 630 people admitted for coronavirus in the Region of Murcia, 17 more than the previous day, while 77 are in the ICU, one more. In addition, another 41,520 citizens are in home isolation after testing positive in any of the tests.