Once the second round of the Copa del Rey has been played and completed, the KO tournament faces the third round, in which 32 teams will face each other with the aim of earning a place in the round of 16. This Monday the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) celebrates in the City of Football the round of 32 draw.

The 28 winning clubs of the second round qualifiers are joined by the four teams competing in the Spanish Super Cup, the Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic and Mallorca. All of them, exempt from the first two phases, will debut in the round of 32 of the Cup.

The Copa del Rey third round qualifiers will be played on the first weekend of next year, during the January 3, 4 and 5, 2025. In the same way as the previous phases, they will also be played as a single match played at the home of the lower category team.

Schedule and day of the Copa del Rey draw, round of 32

The draw for the pairings for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey will be held this Monday, December 9in the Luis Aragonés Hall of the Las Rozas Football City. An event that will begin at 1:00 p.m..









Where to watch the Copa del Rey draw live

Fans of the 32 teams present in the third round of the Copa del Rey will be able to follow the draw through Teledeporte, RTVE Play, the Vamos channel on Movistar+ as well as the YouTube channel of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The readers of ABC.es They will have detailed information about the development of the draw, but also about the preview and the reactions of the different clubs.