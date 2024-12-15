The defender of the rights of people with disability in the Valencia City Council and leader of Impulsa Igualdad CV, Teresa Navarrodied this Saturday, as reported by the Committee of Entities Representatives of People with Disabilities of the Valencian Community (CERMI CV) on its profile on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Teresa Navarro was a figure «tireless» in defending the rights of people with disabilities and their families, «not only as a woman with disabilities and mother of a son with disabilitybut also as Defender of People with Disabilities in the Valencia City Council and leader of Impulsa Igualdad CV, a member entity of the CERMI CV movement,” the entity has stated.

CERMI CV has highlighted that Navarro’s “commitment” “went far beyond words: he worked every day to break down barriers, “to make our voices heard and promote equal opportunities, non-discrimination and social inclusion.” “Under his leadership, Impulsa Igualdad CV became a benchmark, opening doors and generating real changes that have improved the lives of many people and their families,” he highlighted.

Likewise, he has claimed “his example and courage”, since “he taught that personal experiences can be transformed into authentic engines of social change.” «Today we mourn his loss, but we also honor his legacy. The void left by his departure will be filled with the commitment of all the people who will continue to be inspired by his strength, his perseverance and his dedication,” they noted.









The entity has emphasized that Teresa Navarro “was, is and will always be a beacon that illuminates the path towards a more fair, inclusive and accessible society.” «Teresa Navarro: an example of strength, activism and commitment. Rest in peace,” he concluded.

Moved and very sad by the loss of Teresa Navarro, Defender of People with Disabilities in the city of Valencia. An exceptional and tireless woman, activist, fighter and one of the fundamental pillars of the defense of disability in our city. All… https://t.co/QM5Z6zVKmy — María José Catalá (@mjosecatala) December 15, 2024

After learning of the death of Teresa Navarro, the mayoress from Valencia, María José Catalá, has shown her condolences. “Moved and very sad by the loss of Teresa Navarro, defender of people with disabilities in the city of Valencia,” she lamented on her profile on the social network X.

“A exceptional woman and tireless, activist, fighter and one of the fundamental pillars of the defense of disability in our city,” said the first mayor, who has given her “deepest condolences to her family and friends.”