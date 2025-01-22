Today, Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the Christian Saints celebrate the Saint of Saint Anastasiusfollowed by other names that you can consult right here.

Saint Anastasius was born in Rasnouni, in the Sassanian Empire, with the name Magundat. His father, a Zoroastrian priest, provided him with an education. Later, he joined the army of Khosrau II, king of Persia. Anastasius decided to convert to Christianity and was baptized in Jerusalem. However, this change of faith led to his arrest and confrontation with King Bethsaloe. Despite reaffirming his Christian faith, the monarch sentenced him to be strangled and beheaded.

Today, they are the people who will celebrate their Saint. The Catholic Church commemorates Saint Anastasiuson this Wednesday, January 22, 2025. But, also Anastasio, Barnardo, Domingo, abbot, Francisco Gil de Frederic, Gaudencio, Irene, martyr, Mateo Alonso de Leciana, Oroncio, Vicente de Zaragoza, Vicente Pallotti. They also have relevance today.

He Roman Martyrology collects the names of the saints as we know them. This name refers to a kind of encyclopedia that the Vatican updates by admitting new saints after canonization.









What meaning does it have in our days to celebrate the saints? For hundreds of years the Catholic Church has had a day on the calendar to remember the festival of each of the saints. In each of the 365 days that we find in a year we can remember the exemplary life of these Christians and whose testimony of faith continues to this day.

Right here you can consult the complete list of the saints that we can commemorate today, Wednesday, January 22, 2025 in reference to the Christian tradition that has to do with Spain. Discover who are the saints you can congratulate today, at ABC.es.

What saints are celebrated today, January 22?

The saints list is much broader for each day. Today it is not only Saint Anastasius but we also celebrate the onomastics of:

© Library of Christian Authors (JL Repetto, All Saints. 2007)