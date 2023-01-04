Cooking | A new pasta soup recipe shared by an Italian researcher is spreading on social media – your HS test

An Italian researcher shared a pasta soup recipe that is said to use less electricity.

Energy crisis and more expensive electricity bills have caused many to monitor their own electricity consumption more closely than before.

Saving tips have been shared in the media in the past six months in abundance, so that money would be left over for things other than electricity costs.

The most diverse solutions have been developed to maximize energy efficiency. One of them is the winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics by Giorgio Paris spread by an Italian researcher who shared on Facebook.

The basic idea of ​​Niks is simply that pasta can be cooked with less electricity consumption than before. The idea is in the beginning Alessandro Busiri Vicinwho published the pasta soup recipe he developed on Facebook last fall.

Generally pasta is thought to be perfectly cooked when al dente – soft but slightly chewy.

Is it possible to cook delicious pasta with this recipe spread on social media and still be energy efficient? Helsingin Sanomat’s food delivery service tried it.

First the water is allowed to heat up to boiling, then the pasta is added to the water. The stove is turned off when the pasta has been in the boiling water for two minutes. Finally, the pasta is allowed to cook under the lid for one minute longer than the cooking time of the pasta according to its packaging.

Parisi applied Busiri Vic’s instruction a bit. He says that he only lowered the temperature of the stove, while Busiri Vicin has turned off the stove completely at the end of the pasta cooking. HS food delivery cooked the pasta with Busiri Vic.

“ The pasta is not raw, but a slightly longer cooking time would not have been bad.

Newly cooked pasta in the same way is on the plate. Even before tasting it, it seems stronger than it should be.

Even a little raw?

When you taste it, you notice that the pasta is not raw, but a slightly longer cooking time would not have been bad. I did this, even though the pasta was cooked for a total of 13 minutes – a minute longer than the instructions on the pasta bag suggested.

In light of the tasting experience, the criticism of the pasta soup recipe is surprising. Among other things, the pasta has been said to be overcooked. Many food industry professionals are not enthusiastic about the instructions.

“Pasta doesn’t have the right texture. It gets too rubbery and tends to puff up too much, it’s overcooked,” the chef Vincenzo Feola stated For Deutsche Welle.

Chef Antonello Colonna has even said that the pasta becomes “rubbery”, he says British newspaper The Independent citing the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

However, the new way of cooking pasta has not only been criticized.

British newspaper The Huffington Post according to the soup recipe has received praise from Barilla, one of Italy’s largest pasta brands. In the same story, the chef Gennaro Contaldo says the instruction “works”.

Pasta is known to be an integral part of Italian food culture. In Italy, in 2021, more than 23 kilograms of pasta were eaten per person. According to the International Pasta Organization Italy consumes the most pasta in the world.

Pasta tastes good in Finland too, but not in quantities comparable to the world champion of pasta eating. The Suomi Syö 2022 study by Taloustukkimus shows that 44 percent of the respondents use pasta products at least once a week.

If The pasta consumption habits of Italy and Finland differ enormously, and there are also huge differences in the countries’ population: Italy has about 60 million inhabitants, Finland about five million.

This naturally also affects the fact that a lot of electricity is used for cooking and living in general.

The number of people is very important when it comes to total energy consumption, says the communications manager Leila Timonen from the sustainable development company Motiva.

“If pasta is really cooked every day in Italian households, then in itself even a small energy saving can be quite significant in terms of the whole.”

According to him, in Finland, it is not possible to achieve significant energy savings by changing the pasta cooking method.

No matter how you prepare your food, Timonen reminds that everyone can do their part in a way that suits their own style in order to save electricity.

As a general guide, he gives advice related to heating food: a microwave oven is more energy efficient than an oven and a stove.