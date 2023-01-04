Madrid. The University of Warwick, in the United Kingdom, investigates a new type of material to collect solar energy in space, in an attempt to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The European Research Council (ERC) has approved a five-year study that will delve into the atomic-level structure of a new type of material for solar cells. It will address issues such as the stability and lifetime of metal halide perovskite compounds, which decrease under conditions of high humidity, bright sunlight, and elevated temperatures.

Interestingly, although the properties of perovskite solar cells change under a number of atmospheric conditions, they remain remarkably stable outside of the Earth’s atmosphere. This points to the possibility of harvesting energy in space, a topical field of research after the European Space Agency revealed earlier this year that it would investigate whether satellites could transport electricity back to Earth.

Thanks to nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR, an analytical chemistry technique that uses high-frequency magnetic and radiofrequency fields directed at atomic nuclei), scientists hope to answer a perennial question of what causes this type of material to solar cell degrades at the atomic level, reports the University of Warwick in a statement.

The ERC start-up grant will see the purchase of a 400 megahertz solid state NMR spectrometer valued at €1 million. It will be installed specifically for this project and will allow researchers to study the atomic structure of solar cells. The ultimate goal is to help improve the durability of these devices so that they can be used for decades.

What has caught the attention of scientists is the feasibility of these new solar cells in applications where currently used silicon solar cells fall short: indoor light harvesting, use on highly flexible substrates such as sheets and fabrics, and in windows that require the material to be partially transparent.

The research will be led by Dr. Dominik J. Kubicki, Associate Professor in the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick, who highlights that “this study will help diversify sustainable energy sources and explore more options in the search for energy reduction.” dependence on fossil fuels.

“We are interested in knowing why these solar cells degrade in different atmospheric conditions at the atomic level, so that we can design new and better materials and guarantee the maximum efficiency of this new sustainable energy source,” he explains.

Kubicki points out that “silicone is the material currently used in solar cells and, although these devices have a long life of more than 20 years, they have certain limitations. Solar cells have to be relatively thick; silicon is brittle and succumbs to cosmic radiation.

“Metal halide perovskites allow us to overcome these limitations, diversify the ways in which we can harvest solar energy and apply it in contexts that we had not previously anticipated,” he continues. Investigating these materials will be very exciting, and we look forward to finding out how to make them more stable.”