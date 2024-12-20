Controversy over the distribution of Franco keychains as a prize for a raffle at a Christmas fair in Jerez de la Frontera

The teachers’ union Ustea in Cádiz has spread on its social network account of Jerez de la Frontera, organized by the Provincial Council of Cádiz, governed by the PP.

“In their school visit sessions” of the aforementioned youth fair “material of a Francoist and anti-democratic nature is being handed out by some stand/attraction,” says the message from the union, which ends by demanding that the Provincial Council “take action on this “Such a serious matter.” The keychain with Franco’s image is one of the prizes that is redistributed in a raffle at the fairgrounds, according to information revealed by Cadena Ser.

The teachers union spread the image on social media on Thursday. This Friday, the socialist group in Jerez called on the president of the Cádiz Provincial Council, the popular Almudena Martínez del Junco, to immediately order the keychain to be removed. The Cádiz Fair Institution (IFECA) is a public entity with a provincial character that, since 2018, has the status of Public Consortium of the Provincial Council of Cádiz and the Jerez City Council.

The PSOE considers that IFECA is responsible for everything that happens at this site, as well as for the organization of the Christmas fair to which children and their families attend with visits organized by their schools. The socialists have raised the tone of the criticism and assure that the case of Franco’s keychain arises from the policy of “whitewashing” of the Government of Juan Manuel Moreno of matters related to the Franco regime.