The regional president accuses the representative of the Executive of “exuding hatred and envy”
Not even David Bisbal has brought a truce between the Sánchez Government Delegation and the Community of Madrid. That it was a success and that not a single incident occurred in the free Christmas concert that the singer offered from the Real Casa de Correos…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#delegate #Sánchez #Government #charges #Ayuso #Bisbal #Sol #concert
Leave a Reply