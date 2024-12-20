

12/20/2024



Updated at 3:07 p.m.





Not even David Bisbal has brought a truce between the Sánchez Government Delegation and the Community of Madrid. That it was a success and that not a single incident occurred in the free Christmas concert that the singer offered from the Real Casa de Correos…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only